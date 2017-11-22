KPD: LaFollette man killed in Monday shooting

A man who was killed in a shooting in South Knoxville Monday night has been identified as 36-year-old James Kevin Bell of LaFollette, Tennessee.

Knoxville Police said Bell had been living for several weeks with a relative at the Fisher Place home where the shooting took place. The KPD reports that their officers arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Fisher Place near Island Home Avenue at 11:44 p.m., at which time they found Bell dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that investigators are interviewing persons of interest in the case. KPD said they expect charges to be filed in connection to Bell’s death “in the near future.”