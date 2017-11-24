Home / Featured / KPD charges two in shooting death of LaFollette man

Jim Harris

Two men have been charged in connection to a South Knoxville shooting that left a LaFollette man dead late Monday night.

The Knoxville Police Department identified the suspects, who were arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, as 35-year-old Lamone Price Simmons and 18-year-old Tykemien Todd Stewart. Both are being held on $500,000 bonds in Knox County.

The victim, 36-year-old James Kevin Bell of LaFollette, according to investigators, had been living with a relative at the home on Fisher Place where the shooting occurred for “several weeks.”

There has been no word on a motive in the fatal shooting.

