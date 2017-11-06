Home / Obituaries / John Lee “Johnny” Crowley, also known as “Grandpa John”, 89

John Lee “Johnny” Crowley, also known as “Grandpa John”, 89

Jim Harris

John Lee “Johnny” Crowley, also known as “Grandpa John”, 89 years old, born in Oneida, Tennessee passed away peacefully on November 1, 2017 after a long independent life. He grew up in Lake City along with his many brothers. As a teen he delivered moonshine to and from a local sports club and played on the adult baseball league as a pitcher referred to as “The Southpaw Bomber”.
He was an active witness to a shooting incident of a Marine Service Soldier at a local restaurant in January 1945. Enlisted in the Navy, March 1945, underage and had to re-enlist on his 18th birthday while deployed.
After the service he worked for Chrysler in Detroit and later transferred over to Bethlehem steel in Ojus, Florida where he retired.
Johnny was a member of the Fist Baptist Church of Hallandale, Florida, a Mason and member of the American legion; he enjoyed horse races at Gulfstream Park, shooting pool, cards, and socializing at various locations.
He has many family and extended family. He has missed his friends that have already passed and looked forward to seeing them again.
Johnny led a colorful and interesting life!  “He really lived!”
 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

