Home / Obituaries / John Hardings Elliott, age 55 of Clinton

John Hardings Elliott, age 55 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

John Hardings Elliott, age 55 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Physicians Regional Medical Center.  Throughout his life he loved looking for Ginseng and arrowheads, fishing, watching football, car racing, and gardening.  He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Elliott, Sr.; sister, Channa R. Elliott.

He is survived by:

Loving mother……..            Carrol Elliott Copeland & husband Homer of Clinton

Brothers……………..             Eddie L. Elliott, Jr. & fiancé Angie Witt of Maynardville

                  Wesley Elliott & wife Robin of Medford

                  John Edward Elliott of Clinton

Step Sisters……………          Connie Copeland Harkleroad of SC

                  Debra Copeland Hopkinson & husband Daniel of Clinton

Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Joe Copeland officiating.    Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top

Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 21, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved