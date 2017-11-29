John Hardings Elliott, age 55 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Physicians Regional Medical Center. Throughout his life he loved looking for Ginseng and arrowheads, fishing, watching football, car racing, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Elliott, Sr.; sister, Channa R. Elliott.

He is survived by:

Loving mother…….. Carrol Elliott Copeland & husband Homer of Clinton

Brothers…………….. Eddie L. Elliott, Jr. & fiancé Angie Witt of Maynardville

Wesley Elliott & wife Robin of Medford

John Edward Elliott of Clinton

Step Sisters…………… Connie Copeland Harkleroad of SC

Debra Copeland Hopkinson & husband Daniel of Clinton

Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com