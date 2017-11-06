Home / Obituaries / Jessie Elliott Cantrell, age 75 of Clinton

Jessie Elliott Cantrell, age 75 of Clinton passed away on November 4, 2017.  Jessie was born May 7, 1942 in Andersonville to the late John and Gertie Elliott.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother Earl Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim Cantrell; son, Kevin; two sisters, Betty and Linda; brother, Edward and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her sister, Betty Utley and sister-in-law, Betty Smith for the strong support and love given to Jessie during this time of trial.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.  The family would like memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

