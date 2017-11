James Jerome Hutton, age 87 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 23, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. James was a veteran of the United States Army and was born July 20, 1930 in Clinton, Tennessee.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home sometime in December. His arrangements will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com