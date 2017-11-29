Iva Risden age 76 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Nettie Norris Risden. Iva was a member of the Greenway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Iva is preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Sayles.
Survived by:
Sibling………Lena Meredith
Walter Risden and wife Betty
Ed Risden
Nadine Printz and husband Dick
Willis Risden and wife Pat
Evalene Horton
Alma Ruth Risden
Lois Sayles and husband Tom
Edith Fay Barnett and husband Raymond
Cecil Risden and wife Gail
Kenny Risden and wife Linda
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at8:00PM with Pastor Danny Light officiating. Iva’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com