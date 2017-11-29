Home / Obituaries / Iva Risden age 76 of Clinton

Iva Risden age 76 of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Iva Risden age 76 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Nettie Norris Risden. Iva was a member of the Greenway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Iva is preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Sayles.

Survived by:
Sibling………Lena Meredith
Walter Risden and wife Betty
Ed Risden
Nadine Printz and husband Dick
Willis Risden and wife Pat
Evalene Horton
Alma Ruth Risden
Lois Sayles and husband Tom
Edith Fay Barnett and husband Raymond
Cecil Risden and wife Gail
Kenny Risden and wife Linda
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at8:00PM with Pastor Danny Light officiating. Iva’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1:00PM.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dee Boody, age 92 of Norris

Dee Boody, age 92 of Norris passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved