Iva Risden age 76 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Nettie Norris Risden. Iva was a member of the Greenway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Iva is preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Sayles.

Survived by:

Sibling………Lena Meredith

Walter Risden and wife Betty

Ed Risden

Nadine Printz and husband Dick

Willis Risden and wife Pat

Evalene Horton

Alma Ruth Risden

Lois Sayles and husband Tom

Edith Fay Barnett and husband Raymond

Cecil Risden and wife Gail

Kenny Risden and wife Linda

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at8:00PM with Pastor Danny Light officiating. Iva’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com