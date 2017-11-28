Home / Community Bulletin Board / Ident-A-Kid event coming to Clinton

Ident-A-Kid event coming to Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

There will be a free Santa Indent-A-Kid Event on Saturday December 2nd at H&R Block’s office at 118 Tanner Place in Clinton from 10 am to 2 pm.

During the free event, kids can be fingerprinted and given free Child ID Record Keepers and have their pictures taken with Santa Claus, while enjoying a hot chocolate station and a cookie decorating station. There will also be a medical check station, fire trucks will on site for kids to take a look at, plus door prizes will be given away throughout the event, which will feature fun and refreshments for everyone!

The event is sponsored by H&R Block, in partnership with the Clinton Police and Fire Departments, local PTAs and several area businesses.

For more information, call H&R Block at 865-457-0956.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell Christmas Parade Saturday

The Campbell County Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday December 2nd in LaFollette.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved