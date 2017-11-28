Ident-A-Kid event coming to Clinton

There will be a free Santa Indent-A-Kid Event on Saturday December 2nd at H&R Block’s office at 118 Tanner Place in Clinton from 10 am to 2 pm.

During the free event, kids can be fingerprinted and given free Child ID Record Keepers and have their pictures taken with Santa Claus, while enjoying a hot chocolate station and a cookie decorating station. There will also be a medical check station, fire trucks will on site for kids to take a look at, plus door prizes will be given away throughout the event, which will feature fun and refreshments for everyone!

The event is sponsored by H&R Block, in partnership with the Clinton Police and Fire Departments, local PTAs and several area businesses.

For more information, call H&R Block at 865-457-0956.