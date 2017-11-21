“I-40 Challenge Drive to Zero Fatalities” returns this Thanksgiving

(State press release) Monday, Commissioner David W. Purkey of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSOHS) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Tracy Trott joined multiple law enforcement partners to announce the fifth annual “I-40 Challenge Drive to Zero Fatalities” traffic safety initiative.

The I-40 Challenge will consist of increased patrols from state police/ highway patrol agencies along the I-40 corridor. In Tennessee, I-40 enforcement efforts will increase on the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Wednesday, November 22, and continuing through Sunday, November 26.

I-40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. I-40 runs through Tennessee encompassing 455 miles. In 2016, there were 54 crashes on the Wednesday before and 51 crashes on the Sunday after the holiday on I-40. Four of the crashes were alcohol-related. THP also issued 94 seat belt citations on and arrested 12 individuals for impaired driving.

In addition to the I-40 Challenge, the THP will also conduct its routine Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign across the state. During last year’s 120-hour holiday period there were 16 traffic fatalities. Three of the fatalities were a result of alcohol-impairment and four were unrestrained.

“The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will promote the I-40 Challenge on its dynamic message boards and will suspend lane closures beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 22 through 6 AM on Monday, November 27,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “Our regional help trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

“The highway safety office fully supports the THP’s I-40 Challenge initiative,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Director Vic Donoho. “Our local partners will be increasing education and enforcement efforts to help prevent traffic crashes and fatalities during the holiday season. We encourage all roadway users to pay attention, be mindful of busy intersections, and always obey the traffic laws.”