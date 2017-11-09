Homicide charges against former CHS standout dismissed

Criminal homicide charges against a former East Tennessee standout high school athlete and former Indiana University football player were dismissed earlier this week by a Blount County judge.

23-year-old Camion Patrick had been charged earlier this year along with three other men in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old Maryville man on July 25th. However, this week during a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that there was no evidence that Patrick had been involved in the crime.

While Patrick had been with two of the suspects–21-year-old Keshawn Hopewell of Alcoa and 28-year-old Itiq Greene–on the day of the murder, authorities now say that he did not know the victim, Caleb Radford, and was not present at the time of his death. In addition to Hopewell and Greene, Patrick’s brother, 20-year-old Isaiah Wright of Harriman, is also facing charges in the case. The cases against those three men have been bound over to a grand jury.

Camion Patrick was a stellar football and basketball player at Clinton High School before transferring to Lenoir City. His high school athletic career ended when he was declared ineligible for his senior season after transferring to Knox West. Originally committed to the University of Tennessee for football, his path took him to community college and ultimately, Indiana University, where his playing career ended due to injuries.