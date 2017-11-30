Home / Community Bulletin Board / Holiday Market this Saturday in Jackson Square

2017-11-30

The annual Holiday Market returns to Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square on Saturday, December 2nd from 12 noon to 6 pm. Vendors, music, great food, and Santa Paws will be there, plus there will be a puppy parade with a prize for the best dressed dog or best cart (for the smaller animal parade participants).

The Market will feature one-of-a-kind items from local crafters to help you with your Christmas shopping, plus there live music all day from choirs and trios, activities for the whole family, and a tree lighting to end the evening.

This is a fundraiser for the United Way of Anderson County, which provides services and funds to those in need in the area. Admission is free, and the portion of the proceeds from the day’s activities that will benefit United Way will help support more than 36 local nonprofit programs in the community, the press release said.

Through the Looking Glass Antiques invites you to make a Christmas card using an old printing press with the help of local artist/volunteer Wendy Vernon, according to a press release.

“Learn about the history of the press and the origins of the Christmas Card,” the release said. “For a fee of $2, you can make your own card to send to your loved ones.”

All money raised by Through the Looking Glass from the cards between 12-4 p.m. will go to the United Way of Anderson County.

