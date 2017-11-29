Holiday Arts & Craft Fair Saturday in Norris

The 3rd annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday in Norris.
A number of local craftspeople will have their handmade items for sale this Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at Norris Elementary School.
The 3rd annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday in Norris.
A number of local craftspeople will have their handmade items for sale this Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at Norris Elementary School.
The City of Rocky Top and the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce would like to …