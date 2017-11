Tuesday’s scores

Oak Ridge girls 60 Clinton 15: Oak Ridge (1-2) led by Mykia Dowdell’s 18 points and a stifling defense as they handed Clinton their first loss of the season (4-1).

Oak Ridge boys 63 Clinton 49: The Wildcats were led on the road by Levert Smith with 24 points as they improved to 2-1 while keeping the Dragons winless through their first four games.

Campbell County girls 62 Anderson County 21

Anderson County boys 58 Campbell County 50