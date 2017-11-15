High school hoops season begins

High school basketball season tipped off across Tennessee on Tuesday.

In Clinton, the Lady Dragons jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 45-30 victory at home over Oakdale, led by Nikki Jones with 15 points. The Clinton girls play at Catholic on Thursday night.

In the nightcap at the Don Lockard Gymnasium, Clinton fell to Oakdale 75-72 as a potentially game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer was no good. The Dragons fell despite 20 points from Daraon Jones, who notched his 1000th career point in Tuesday’s game. Evan Winchester added 18 for CHS and Trevon Hill contributed 17. Next up for the Clinton boys is a road trip to Sweetwater on Monday.

WYSH’s coverage of CHS basketball on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Tuesday November 28th when the Orange & Black host Oak Ridge.

In other action, the William Blount girls edged Campbell County 48-47 and the William Blount boys got by the Cougars in another nailbiter, 63-62.

The Tellico Plains girls knocked off Oliver Springs 50-44, while the Tellico Plains boys handed the Bobcats a 75-53 defeat.

The Scott Lady Highlanders took down Coalfield 74-43 and the Scott boys dealt Coalfield a 63-34 loss to open the season.