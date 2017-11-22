High school hoops scores from Tuesday (Nov. 21st)

High school basketball returns to WYSH on Tuesday when the Oak Ridge Wildcats pay a visit to Clinton High School on the season premiere of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press to battle the Dragons and Lady Dragons, but both Clinton hoop squads have been busy with out-of-District match-ups to get ready for the meat of their schedules.

The Clinton Lady Dragons went on the road for a second straight night and beat Oakdale 49-44 behind 16 points from Danyel Joy and 11 from Nikki Jones. Clinton’s girls will carry a 4-0 record into Tuesday’s match-up with highly-touted rival Oak Ridge.

Clinton’s boys, meanwhile, fell to 0-3 Tuesday as they lost at Oakdale 92-70.

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press premieres Tuesday with live updates during Trading Time Primetime beginning at 6:30 pm and full, live, play-by-play coverage of the Wildcats at the Dragons at 7:00.

Elsewhere, the Union County girls handed Anderson County their first loss of the season, 45-36, and the Patriot boys knocked off the Mavericks 63-60, also the AC boys’ first defeat of the season.