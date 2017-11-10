Home / Local Sports / High school football playoffs Round 2

Jim Harris

High school football playoffs continue tonight with second round action across the state.

We have a complete schedule on our website but here are the match-ups for tonight’s area action.

In Class 4A, 11-0 Anderson County hosts 9-2 Elizabethton in what will likely be the biggest challenge faced so far this year by the Mavericks.

In Class 5A, Oak Ridge looks for a season sweep of the West Rebels at Blankenship Field, with the winner to face the survivor of Fulton at Catholic.

In Class 3A, Kingston heads to Alcoa to face the top-ranked Tornadoes looking to avenge a regular season defeat.

In Class 2A, Rockwood heads to Sullivan North and in Class 1A action, the Oliver Springs Bobcats play at Greenback while Coalfield heads to Cloudland.

