High school football playoff quarterfinal wrap-up: AC, OR fall

Greeneville 35 Anderson County 31: The Mavericks finally met their match in the state 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, falling to the #1 Greeneville Green Devils 35-31.

The second-ranked Mavs looked like they might run away with what was expected to be one of the best games in the state, as they scored the game’s first 21 points and led 31-21 at halftime.

The second half belonged to Greeneville, though, as defensive back Seth Crawford picked off four Stanton Martin passes, including the game-clinching interception with under a minute to play. Martin had thrown only 10 interceptions in his last 12 games before Friday night.

Martin ended the game with 368 yards passing, a touchdown pass to Ryan Moog, and the four interceptions.

His counterpart, and fellow Mr. Football finalist, Cade Ballard led the Devils with 304 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 126 yards and a score on the ground.

AC’s season ends at 12-1.

Catholic 37 Oak Ridge 28: The Irish built a 28-6 lead midway through the third quarter and withstood an Oak Ridge rally to win the schools’ first-ever football meeting and advance to the state 5A semifinals.

Oak Ridge (10-3) saw its season end despite three touchdown passes from Johnny Stewart to Kai’Reese Pendergrass.

QUARTERFINAL SCORES

1A: Greenback 56 Coalfield 34…

2A: Rockwood 9 Meigs County 8…

3A: Alcoa 34 Austin-East 14…

4A: Greeneville 35 Anderson County 31…

5A: Catholic 37 Oak Ridge 28…Central 15 South-Doyle 14…

6A: Maryville 45 Bradley Central 10.

SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24TH

6A: Oakland (13-0) at Maryville (12-1)…Whitehaven (11-2) at Cane Ridge (12-1)…

5A: Catholic (10-3) at Central (8-5)…Brighton (9-4) at Beech (13-0)…

4A: Marshall County (10-3) at Greeneville (13-0)…Haywood (11-2) Springfield (10-3)…

3A: Red Bank (11-2) at Alcoa (11-2)…Covington (12-1) at Pearl Cohn (11-2)…

2A: Tyner Academy (11-2) at Rockwood (10-3)…Union City (11-2) at Columbia Academy (12-1)…

1A: South Pittsburg (13-0) at Greenback (11-1)…Lake County (11-2) at Cornersville (12-1).