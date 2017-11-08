High School Fishing Tennessee Open on Norris Lake November 18th

The Anderson County Tourism Council is hosting the first High School Fishing Tennessee Open on Norris Lake with Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) and The Bass Federation on Saturday, November 18th.

Registration is at Anderson County Park at 5:30 pm Friday, November 17th. Take off will be at Anderson County Park on Saturday at 7:30 am and the weigh-in is at 3:30 pm. Organizers say that currently, they have 15 teams registered for the Norris Lake Tournament and are hoping to have around 40 or 50 teams, which would amount to approximately 150 high school anglers and boat captains.

For more, visit www.yallcome.org.