Heaters for Seniors Spaghetti fundraiser Friday

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit the Anderson County Office on Aging’s Heaters for Seniors program on Friday November 17th at 6 pm at the Anderson County Senior Center at 205 North Main Street in Clinton.

There will be a $ 5.00 Charge, that will get you spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and a drink.

The event is being sponsored  by Regina Copeland, candidate for Anderson County Trustee, partnering with the Office on Aging, the Senior Center and Ace Hardware of Clinton.

If you are a senior and in need of a heater, get in touch with Cherie Phillips at 865-457-3259 and find out how to start the application process. These heaters are intended for seniors who would otherwise have no other way to heat their homes.

