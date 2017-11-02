Halloween night crash kills one, injures another

A two-car collision Halloween night killed one man and injured another.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident on Marlow Road was reported shortly after 10:15 pm Tuesday.

Troopers reported that 33-year-old Brian Hooks of Oliver Springs had been driving east on Marlow when his Nissan sedan crossed over the center line and into the path of a westbound Chevrolet sedan driven by 26-year-old Ryan Maston of Clinton. The cars collided head-on, killing Hooks and injuring Maston.

The THP fatality report indicates that while alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the deadly crash, tests have been requested as is standard procedure. Neither man was wearing a seat belt and the report indicates that citations were issued.

No other vehicles were involved in Tuesday night’s crash.