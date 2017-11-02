Home / Featured / Halloween night crash kills one, injures another

Halloween night crash kills one, injures another

Jim Harris 22 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

A two-car collision Halloween night killed one man and injured another.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident on Marlow Road was reported shortly after 10:15 pm Tuesday.

Troopers reported that 33-year-old Brian Hooks of Oliver Springs had been driving east on Marlow when his Nissan sedan crossed over the center line and into the path of a westbound Chevrolet sedan driven by 26-year-old Ryan Maston of Clinton. The cars collided head-on, killing Hooks and injuring Maston.

The THP fatality report indicates that while alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the deadly crash, tests have been requested as is standard procedure. Neither man was wearing a seat belt and the report indicates that citations were issued.

No other vehicles were involved in Tuesday night’s crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP reminds drivers to watch out for deer on, near roadways

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cautions motorists to watch out for deer on or near …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved