GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closures on Spur

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 9 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced temporary, single-lane closures along the southbound lanes of the Spur (US 441), the Gatlinburg Bypass, and Cherokee Orchard Road beginning Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 17 for the removal of trees along the roadways. In addition, roadside brushing work will take place during the same time period along the Foothills Parkway East between Cosby, TN and Interstate 40.

The roadways will remain open, but motorists should expect single-lane closures during daylight hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No work will be allowed on weekends from 6:00 p.m. on Friday through Sunday evening.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

