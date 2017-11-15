Great Smoky Mountains National Park Officials announced the temporary closure of the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, and associated parking area along Cherokee Orchard Road on Wednesday, November 15. No public access will be allowed during the closure due to the removal of numerous hazardous trees.
The area is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday, November 16. For more information on road and trail closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm
GSMNP announces closures of Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, associated roads, trails on Wednesday
