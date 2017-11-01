GSMNP: Access to Cades Cove delayed Sunday Nov. 5th

(Submitted) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials remind park visitors that access to Cades Cove will be delayed on Sunday, November 5 until 10:30 a.m. for the Cades Cove Loop Lope. The event has been planned to minimize disturbance to visitors for this once-a-year opportunity for pre-registered participants to run a choice of a 10-mile or 3.1-mile loop course.

The park granted approval for the park’s philanthropic partner, Friends of the Smokies, to host this unique event to support the park. The Friends announced the event in April and then accepted registration for 500 participants on August 1. The event sold out quickly for both run courses.

“We appreciate the support of the Friends and participants in supporting this event, along with those visitors who alter their plans Sunday morning to explore other areas of the park during the delayed opening,” said Acting Superintendent Clay Jordan.

To accommodate parking for the event, park rangers will limit access to the area at the Townsend Wye until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, which is traditionally a period of lower visitation to the area. Registered Cades Cove campers, Tremont program participants, and event participants with a parking pass must show registration documents for access beyond this point. The Cades Cove store will be open, but will not begin renting bikes until 11:00 a.m. The Cades Cove riding stables will begin offering horse rides at 11:00 a.m.

For more information regarding temporary road closures, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.