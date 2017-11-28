GORDON VAUGHAN THOMPSON, 94, of Clinton, TN passed away On November 25th, 2017, peacefully, at home.

Born In August Of 1923, My Father Was A Witness To Many Extraordinary Events During His Long Life. He Was Very Proud Of – But Never Bragged About- His Service To His Country As A Member Of The MERCHANT MARINES During WW II. Years Later, Although A “Yankee” By Birth, He Succumbed To The Charm Of And Married A Sweet, Southern Girl, From Tennessee, MAURINE LONES OWEN-Who Could “Sing Before She Could Talk” -Her Mother Once Said. A Rarity In Today’s World, Their Marriage, Of 44 Years, Lasted Until Her Death In 1997.

Maurine And Gordon Had Two Sons. David O.Thompson (Died In San Jose, CA In 2007) and James A. Thompson, who resides In Clinton.

To My Father,

Forever The Merchant Mariner, I Say, FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS.

There Will Be A Viewing At The HOLLEY-GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME In Clinton, Tn December 5, 2017

From 1 PM To 3 PM Followed By A Graveside Service At The SUNSET CEMETERY, In Clinton, Shortly Thereafter. www.holleygamble.com