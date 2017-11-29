Forest fire grows to 500+ acres

A forest fire first reported Sunday afternoon outside Oliver Springs has grown to over 500 acres, according to the State Division of Forestry.

The cause of the 514-acre fire, which so far has threatened no structures, is under investigation.

Forestry crews have the fire contained, according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, who also says that the fire grew so large as fire crews had to back off at times because part of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

The fire is burning about seven miles northwest of Oliver Springs and a few miles outside Petros.

Despite the fire being described as contained, Waters says that firefighters will remain on the scene to ensure it does not break containment.