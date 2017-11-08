Follow-Up: Fatal crash in Morgan County during police pursuit

Following up on a story we brought you Tuesday morning, we now have more details about the police pursuit that ended with the death of an Oliver Springs man Monday night in Morgan County.

34-year-old Willam Crabtree was killed in the accident on Lower Rockwood Road and his passenger, 32-year-old Amber Neal of Rockwood, was injured. They had been fleeing from sheriff’s deputies from Roane and Morgan counties at the time of the crash.

According to an incident report from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began when a deputy arrived at a home on Tanglewood Road to serve civil papers on a man believed to live there. As the deputy approached, he spotted two people acting suspiciously in a white SUV parked in the driveway, and when he attempted to make contact with them, the female later identified as Neal sped off. The deputy gave chase as the SUV hit speeds of over 90 miles an hour, passing cars on both sides of the road, often traveling in the oncoming lane of traffic.

Deputy James Riter reported that as he pursued the SUV, its occupants began throwing things out the windows, like clothes, in an attempt to get him to back off. Crabtree then allegedly began throwing metal objects out of the back hatch of the SUV while making a throat-slashing gesture at the deputy.

When the pursuit reached Airport Road, Riter had to slow down because of an increase in traffic volume and he eventually lost sight of the SUV.

Deputies were soon alerted that Morgan County deputies had picked up the pursuit and were on Lower Rockwood Road. A few minutes later, dispatchers announced that the SUV had crashed. Deputies from both jurisdictions as well as emergemcy medical personnel converged on the scene, as did troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash.

At some point after Roane County officers lost sight of the SUV, Crabtree and Neal apparently switched places, as Crabtree was driving at the time of the crash. He died at the scene and Neal, who was pinned in the wreckage of the SUV, was injured and taken to an area hospital.