Home / Featured / F&F FCP tips off 2017-18 coverage with Oak Ridge at Clinton on Tuesday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 19 Views

High school basketball returns to WYSH Tuesday night with the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

We will begin our coverage with live updates starting at 6:30 pm during Trading Time Primetime and then take you live at 7:00 to the Don Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School for full, live coverage of Oak Ridge at Clinton, tipping off our season-long coverage of the Dragons and Lady Dragons on WYSH.

Friday night, we head to Campbell County where the Dragons and Lady Dragons will square off against the Cougars.  Our broadcast will follow the same schedule:  updates during Primetime starting at 6:30 pm, and full, live coverage at 7:00.

