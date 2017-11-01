Home / Obituaries / Elsie June Burton, age 85

Elsie June Burton, age 85
Born June 1, 1932
Passed October 23, 2017
 
 
Elsie was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to Charlie and Raney Carter. Elsie had one surviving sister, Martha Guastini of Rocky Top, two sons, Gerry and wife Peggy of Dayton, Ohio, Jeff and wife Michele of Amarillo, Texas, two daughters, Martha and husband Ralph of Springfield, Maryland, and Rannie of Rocky Top, Tennessee (deceased). June was blessed with 9 grandkids, 15 great grandkids, 6 great great grandkids. Our mother will be missed by family and friends. 
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

