Obituaries

Edna Carter Raby Phillips, age 62, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at her residence. Edna was born to the late Boyd and Elsie Kennedy Raby on June 22, 1955. Before her health declined, Carter was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was employed by Anderson County Day Care Center for many years. Her hobbies included: crafts, quilting, and spending time with senior citizens at the Anderson County Senior Citizens daily get togethers. She enjoyed time spent with her nieces and nephews, but her favorite moments were outings with her husband, CL. In addition to her parents, Carter is preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Dean Raby, and sisters: Dora Raby and Lois Raby Lewis.

She leaves behind 5 sisters and a brother along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 25, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Pastor Charles Northup and Pastor Scott Harmon officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Sunday, November 26, 2017 to go in procession to the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

