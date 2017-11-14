East Tennessee FARM Markets wrapping it up for season

The final East Tennessee FARM Market of 2017 will be held this Saturday (11/18) in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square from 8 am to 12 noon.

In addition to locally-produced vegetables, dairy products and meat, the Farmers’ Markets also feature Christmas wreaths, jams for gift baskets,handmade jewelry and more.

The final Famers Market at the Ebenezer Road location at 1001 West Ebenezer Road in Knoxville will be held Tuesday (today 11/14) from 2 to 5 pm and the final market of the season at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville will be held this Friday from 2 to 5 pm.

For more information, visit www.EastTnFarmMarkets.org or call them at 865-680-1037.