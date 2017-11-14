Home / Community Bulletin Board / East Tennessee FARM Markets wrapping it up for season

East Tennessee FARM Markets wrapping it up for season

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

The final East Tennessee FARM Market of 2017 will be held this Saturday (11/18) in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square from 8 am to 12 noon.

In addition to locally-produced vegetables, dairy products and meat, the Farmers’ Markets also feature Christmas wreaths, jams for gift baskets,handmade jewelry and more.

The final Famers Market at the Ebenezer Road location at 1001 West Ebenezer Road in Knoxville will be held Tuesday (today 11/14) from 2 to 5 pm and the final market of the season at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville will be held this Friday from 2 to 5 pm.

For more information, visit www.EastTnFarmMarkets.org or call them at 865-680-1037.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Medieval madness returns to Clinton ES

The annual Clinton Elementary School PTO’s Medieval Madness Carnival will be held on Friday November …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved