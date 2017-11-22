Home / Featured / Dream Dance Studio to represent Clinton in Turkey Day tradition

Jim Harris

If you will be watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for some familiar faces from Clinton.

Nine members of Clinton’s Dream Dance Studio “Dream Team” are in New York City for the annual event, performing with the “Spirit of America Dance Stars” made up of hundreds of the nation;s best young dancers. Studio owner and creative director Olivia Bartley-Hill told us this morning on the Country Club Morning Show that they will be performing a “Jazz-style, fast-paced, and fun” number.

Miss Olivia, as she is known to her students, says that NBC television producers have told her that they will likely be showcased on national TV early in the 11:00 am hour.

The nine team members spent this morning in dress rehearsal and planned to spend the rest of the day shopping at Macy’s and taking in the sights, before heading back to the hotel to rest up for their big day.

Again, the nine members of the Dream Dance Studio’s Dream Team will perform as part of the “Spirit of America Dance Stars,” most likely gracing your TV screen between 11:00 and 11:15 am.

