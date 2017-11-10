Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC November 13th

'Dine & Donate' to ADFAC November 13th

This Monday, November 13th, is the second Monday of the month and that means that it will be time to “Dine & Donate” to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC.

Each month, on the second Monday, several area restaurants donate a portion of their sales to support the work being done by ADFAC on behalf of primarily low-income residents of Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties.

In Clinton, you can dine and donate at Hoskins Drug Store. Several eateries in Oak Ridge will be participating as well, including Burchfield’s at the Doubletree; Dean’s Restaurant and Bakery; Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant; Mediterranean Delight Cafe; Outback Steakhouse; Razzleberry’s and the Soup Kitchen. In addition, both Clinton locations of Subway Restaurants will participate as will the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information, visit www.adfac.org.

