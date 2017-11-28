Dee Boody, age 92 of Norris passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and was born November 2, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Sidney and Frannie Marshall. Deloris was the receptionist for many years at McNeely Family Physicians. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, Howard E. Boody; sister, Dot Foley; brother, Sid Marshall.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Boody of Norris; Susan Scheidt of Norris; sons, Richard Boody & wife Brenda of Heiskell, and Doug Boody & Wanna of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren, Ricky, Caroline, David, Lucretia, Abra, Pam, and James; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the St. Francis Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 29, Norris, TN 37828 or any animal rescue of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com