Cynthia Marie Carter, age 58 died November 19, 2017 at home in Clinton, Tennessee after a long battle with cancer.

Cindy was born December 9, 1958 in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Shirley Scruggs.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting and working with children, she loved spending time with her family especially her grand-babies.

Cindy worked as a Medical Coder at Medical Management Professionals in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by: Father, Frank Scruggs of Clinton

Cindy is survived by:

Mother…. Shirley Scruggs of Clinton

Son…. Chris Weaver of Clinton

Daughter….Farrah Stooksbury and husband Danny of Andersonville

Brother…. Donnie Scruggs and wife Sherri of Clinton

Grand-children…. Jackson and AnnaLia Stooksbury of Andersonville

Special aunt…. Mary Lowe and husband Avery of Clinton

Husband…. Doug Carter of Clinton

Several sisters in law, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins

Special family friends are the Weaver and Berkley families.

The family would like to thanks special friends, Karen Colburn, Sharon Cox, Becky Carter and Jane and Jerry Reynolds for their help and love during Cindy’s illness and passing.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm at Norris First Baptist Church with Rev. David Seiber and Rev. Darryl Taylor officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

