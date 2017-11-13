CWTS: Sauter wins; Championship 4 set

(MRN) Johnny Sauter won for the first time at Phoenix Raceway and for the 17th time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career by taking over the lead on lap 149 of 150 … Sauter was able to hold off a late charge by John Hunter Nemechek who had to win in Phoenix to advance to the Championship Four next Sunday at Miami Speedway.

The official race time of just over an hour and forty minutes is misleading when three red flags within the last 21 laps added up to almost an additional hour on the track.

The last of which was caused by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Christopher Bell and Noah Gragson colliding when fighting for the lead secured Sauter’s win.

The Championship Four headed to Miami are Sauter, Matt Crafton, Bell, and Austin Cindric.

Top 10 Finishers in the Lucas Oil 150

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (10) 5

2. John H. Nemechek (6) —

3. Cody Caughlin (R) (13) —

4. Chase Briscoe (R) (8) —

5. Kaz Grala (R) (15) —

6. Stewart Friesen (R) (12) —

7. Todd Gilliland (5) —

8. Christopher Bell (Pole) 90

9. Austin Cindric (R) (7) —

10. Bayley Curry (21) —

Playoff Standings – Championship Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 3,184 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 3,181 -3

3. Matt Crafton 3,136 -48

4. Austin Cindric (R) 3,123 -61

Eliminated From Title Contention

5. Ben Rhodes 3,111 -73

6. John H. Nemechek 3,101 -83