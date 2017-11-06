Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Sauter wins at Texas, sews up berth in Championship

CWTS: Sauter wins at Texas, sews up berth in Championship

Jim Harris

(MRN) Johnny Sauter took over first place when race leader John Hunter Nemechek ran out of fuel late in Friday’s JAG Metals 350 and the defending series champion remained there for the final thirteen laps, notching his third victory of the season and securing a spot in The Championship Four in two weeks at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sauter’s margin of victory over runner-up Austin Cindric was seventeen one-hundredths of a second. Christopher Bell grabbed third place with rookie Chase Briscoe and pole winner Justin Haley completing the top five. Stage wins went to Bell and Noah Gragson. Cindric led a race-high thirty-six laps en route to his second-place finish. Nemechek wound up nineteenth, two laps down, after his costly miscalculation on fuel mileage.

Top 10 Finishers in the JAG Metals 350

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (4) 21

2. Austin Cindric (R) (6) 36

3. Christopher Bell (3) 20

4. Chase Briscoe (R) (10) 1

5. Justin Haley (R) (Pole) 25

6. Kaz Grala (R) (7) —

7. Grant Enfinger (R) (19) 1

8. Ryan Truex (5) —

9. Matt Crafton (8) 5

10. Noah Gragson (R) (2) 9

Playoff Standings – Semifinal Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 3,135 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 3,131 -4

3. Matt Crafton 3,104 -31

4. Austin Cindric (R) 3,085 -50

5. Ben Rhodes 3,080 -55

6. John H. Nemechek 3,046 -89

Johnny Sauter’s win on Friday night leaves the five other drivers scrambling for the final three championship spots in next weekend’s stop at Phoenix Raceway …

