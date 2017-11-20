CWTS: Briscoe wins race, Bell claims first title

(MRN) Rookie Chase Briscoe took his final lead of the night early in the final stage and kept his Number-29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford in front over the final thirty-nine laps to claim victory on Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while Christopher Bell rode home in second place, which was enough for him to secure the 2017 championship.

Briscoe started from the pole and led a race-high eighty-one laps, beating Bell to the checkered flag by two-point-eight seconds.

Championship contenders Johnny Sauter and Austin Cindric finished third and fifth, respectively. Two-time champion Matt Crafton, the final member of The Championship Four, ran sixth.

The win is Briscoe’s first, coming in his twenty-fourth start.

Top 10 Finishers in the Ford EcoBoost 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Chase Briscoe (R) (Pole) 81

2. Christopher Bell (13) 10

3. Johnny Sauter (11) —

4. Ryan Truex (6) —

5. Austin Cindric (R) (3) —

6. Matt Crafton (8) —

7. Stewart Friesen (R) (9) —

8. Grant Enfinger (R) (4) —

9. Justin Haley (R) (7) —

10. Timothy Peters (17) —

Final Standings – Championship Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 4,035 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 4,034 -1

3. Austin Cindric (R) 4,032 -3

4. Matt Crafton 4,031 -4

Inside the Playoffs

Johnny Sauter was bidding to become just the second driver in the twenty-three-year history of the Truck Series with back-to-back championships, but his third-place finish on Friday left him one position shy of that goal. Matt Crafton went back-to-back i n 2013-2014.