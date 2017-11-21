Crash kills 2 from South Carolina

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night killed two people from South Carolina.

The crash occurred at around 7 pm Sunday when a Nissan Versa driven by 24-year-old Brandon Michael Flores of Conway, South Carolina was headed north on Pellissippi Parkway and went off the left side of the road. The car traveled across the median and struck a tree, at which time it burst into flames.

Flores died in the crash, as did his passenger, 25-year-old Ashley Webb, also of Conway, SC.

Both were wearing seat belts, and drinking and drugs are not suspected, although tests have been requested, which is routine in fatal crashes.

This crash was investigated by THP Trooper Holly Schiller.