Council supports county’s latest Glen Alpine solution

During Monday’s meeting of the Clinton City Council, members met behind closed doors in executive session to discuss two issues. One was the Magnet Mills property with a focus on recouping money spent by the city to address numerous issues at the site as well as addressing the future of the so-called Building A. We have more on that matter here.

The other matter discussed with the city’s attorneys dealt with the continuing saga of the county-owned Glen Alpine Convenience Center on Seivers Boulevard. For years, the convenience center has been a thorn in the side of city leaders who want it moved because it sits in the heart of a prime commercial property area, and the county, which has been looking for a suitable alternative location for several years. A previous attempt by the county to move into the David Jones Industrial Park was derailed by legal action from the existing industrial tenants of the park and other locations that have been examined are either cost-prohibitive or unsuitable for a convenience center.

Earlier this month, the Anderson County Commission began the process of purchasing a 17-acre tract of land off of Norris Freeway for a reported $375,000. A measure to enter into a purchase agreement was approved by Commissioners, but later rescinded after some expressed concern about the sale, and sent back to committee.

After Monday’s meeting, the City Council–while not divulging the contents of their executive session conversation–indicated that they are in full support of this latest, and so far most promising, attempt to move the Glen Alpine Convenience Center.