CNS awarding grants to several agencies in several counties

(CNS press release) Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS) and the East Tennessee Foundation (ETF) will host a reception later this afternoon for winners of grant awards from the CNS Y-12 Community Investment Fund. The event will be held at the New Hope Center in Oak Ridge.

This year, the fund will award sixteen grants totaling $150,000 to nonprofit organizations in eleven East Tennessee counties—Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Hamblen, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Roane, Scott and Sevier.

CNS established this fund (and a similar fund with the Amarillo Area Foundation in Texas) as part of its commitment to its host communities. Locally, the distribution of funds is determined by the CNS Y-12 Investment Advisory Committee, which is comprised of Y-12 employees. The employees reviewed applications and recommended grants to support nonprofit organizations that addressed the committee’s focus areas, which include arts and culture, health and well-being and public safety and emergency services.

The Anderson County EMS is one of the grant recipients. The grant to EMS will “allow Anderson County EMS to equip each of its ambulances with the necessary equipment to ensure safe transport of all children. Ambulance stretchers are not designed or equipped to restrain pediatric patients during transport. This grant will allow Anderson County to correct that issue,” according to a press release.

The Campbell County Rural Fire Service will receive a Rescue Sustainability and Improvement grant that will be used to purchase valuable rescue equipment to improve rescue service for rural areas of Campbell County, particularly in the areas of vehicle rescue, structural collapse, and trench rescues.”

The Michael Dunn Center in Roane County’s Henry Center Early Intervention Program will also receive grant funding that will help bolster the program that “offers educational help for families with children, birth through age two, with disabilities or developmental delays.”