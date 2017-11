Clinton Middle School will host its second annual Snowflake Sale on Saturday December 9th from 10 am to 2 pm. Several vendors, some local, some from out-of-state, will be set up selling a variety of crafts, clothing, make-up, handmade gifts and much, much more.

Admission will be absolutely free.

For information on how to become a vendor or for more general information about the sale, please call Clinton Middle School at 865-457-3451, or visit www.cms.acs.ac.