Clinton Council to meet

The Clinton City Council will meet in its regular monthly session this afternoon (Monday Nov. 27th) at Clinton City Hall.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm with a public hearing on a possible change to city ordinances dealing with “tree maintenance on public property.” Following the hearing, the agenda looks pretty standard, with reports from the school system, CUB, and the Clinton Regional Planning Commission.

The Council will also get an update about what is happening in Clinton from City Manager Roger Houck.

The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall and, if you are unable to attend the meeting, it will be televised on Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.