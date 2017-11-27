Home / Local News / Clinton Council to meet

Clinton Council to meet

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Clinton City Council will meet in its regular monthly session this afternoon (Monday Nov. 27th) at Clinton City Hall.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm with a public hearing on a possible change to city ordinances dealing with “tree maintenance on public property.” Following the hearing, the agenda looks pretty standard, with reports from the school system, CUB, and the Clinton Regional Planning Commission.

The Council will also get an update about what is happening in Clinton from City Manager Roger Houck.

The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall and, if you are unable to attend the meeting, it will be televised on Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR house fire injures none

Three people escaped without injury after their house caught fire on Northwestern Avenue in Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved