Clinton Council OKs purchase of lot for school parking

The Clinton city school system has grown by 40 to 45 students this year, according to School Director Kelly Johnson, but with growth comes some growing pains.

With more students and more afterschool and evening activities at Clinton Elementary School, parking has become an issue, as Johnson explained to the City Council on Monday night, saying that the school depends upon “the courtesy of area businesses and churches to allow us to borrow their parking for parents to park to attend special events for the school.”

Johnson told City Council members that recent discussions with St. Mark United Methodist Church leaders have shown that the school’s use of the church’s parking lot has started to interfere with the daily business of the church, with members often arriving for church activities with no place to park.

School officials believe they have come up with a solution. That solution comes in the form of 212 Marshall Street, a double lot with a vacant house on it, located directly across the street from the rear entrance to the school, which has been offered to the school system at a purchase price of $50,000.

Because the school system itself cannot purchase property, Johnson asked the City Council to approve the city purchasing the property on the system’s behalf, with the city to be reimbursed by the schools.

The Council unanimously passed a motion to grant Johnson’s request, which she says will ultimately create at least 100 new parking spaces to serve Clinton Elementary School.