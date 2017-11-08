Home / Obituaries / Clinton (Clint) Clifford Heck, age 66, of Kingston

Clinton (Clint) Clifford Heck, age 66, of Kingston

Clinton (Clint) Clifford Heck, age 66, of Kingston passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Summit View of Farragut. He was born May 28, 1951 in Anaheim, California but has been a resident of Roane County for several years. He attended Victory Baptist Church in Kingston and was so very grateful for his church family, their prayers and most importantly, his salvation. He loved boating and antique cars. Clint was a handyman who could do most anything he set his mind to. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Edith Heck; sister, Bonnie Heck; step-children, Kimberlee Williams and Kelli Whitaker, Maude & Leslie Gruber.

He leaves behind his loving companion & former wife, Joan Forsythe of Kingston; children, Michael S. Heck (Nina), Michele Sorenson; step-children, Karen Kinder (Doug), Todd McBee (Angela); grandchildren, Michael Heck, Steven Heck, Jacob Heck, Joshua Heck, Neal Heck, Jon Heck, Jeff Heck, Justin Madrid, Thomas Aukland, Jacob Kinder, Zachary Kinder, Alexander McBee, Hailey McBee, Lila McBee, April Williams, Bethany Kohler, John Williams III, Tyler Kelsey. 18 great-grand children; sister, Sherry Geesey; brother-in-law, Ronald Gruber (Patricia); sisters-in-law, Diana Wilkerson & Lana Nerbury; nephew, Gary Geesey (Delene); special friends, Dan Weaver, Pastor Danny Thomas, Mark Howe, Larry & Sandra Gallaher and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Thomas officiating. Military honors will be held by the Roane County Honor Guard prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 2121 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

