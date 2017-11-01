Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Blaze basketball schedule released

Clinton Blaze basketball schedule released

Jim Harris

The Clinton Blaze basketball teams–boys and girls, representing all three city schools–have announced the schedule for their inaugural season.

November 2nd…Home vs. Coalfield (Girls’ game at 6/Boys’ at 7)

November 6th…at Clinton Middle School (G 6/B 7)

November 11th…Home vs. Cherokee (G 2:30/B 3:30)

November 13th…Home vs. LaFollette (G 6:00/B 7:00)

November 14th…Intrasquad scrimmage prior to the Clinton High School game at Clinton HS (G 5:15/B 5:30)

November 18th…Teachers vs. Players game, Home at 6:00 pm.

November 24th-25th…At Coalfield Tournament (3 games)

November 30th…Home vs. Clinton Middle School

December 2nd…At Cherokee (G 2:30/B 3:30)

December 11th…At Coalfield (G 6/B 7)

All home games are played at the Clinton Elementary School Gymnasium.

