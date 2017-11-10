Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Winter Guard Pancake Breakfast Nov. 18th

CHS Winter Guard Pancake Breakfast Nov. 18th

The Clinton High School Band’s Winter Guard will be having an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at St. Mark United Methodist Church (located across from Clinton Elementary) for $5.00 on Saturday November 18th from 7-10.
The Winter Guard is raiosing money to pay for transportation this season, and all proceeds will go towards that.
Donations are always appreciated!cake

