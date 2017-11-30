Children’s Museum Gala set for this Friday (Dec. 1)

(CMOR press release) Guests will experience a “Starry CMOR Night” at the 16th annual Gala benefitting the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. The celestial celebration of children, the arts, and science will be from 6-10 p.m. Friday, December 1, at the Museum, which is at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The Gala evening will feature entertainment by local youth, fine dining, and auctions. With science and the arts among the themes of exhibits and classes at the Children’s Museum, as well as the Gala theme, those attending are invited to dress as their favorite scientist or artist, or to come in semi-formal attire.

David Fields, director of the Tamke-Allan Observatory at Roane State Community College, will present a “Starry Nights” chat that evening.

Entertainers will include the Oak Ridge High School String Quartet, the Oak Ridge Academy of Dance, and harpist Amy Carty.

Gene Patterson, of CNS-Y-12 and a Children’s Museum board member, will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies. Clinton auctioneer Bear Stephenson, of Stephenson Realty and Auction, will conduct a live auction, featuring an Orlando excursion, an Atlanta museum hop, a Tennessee Government package with items donated by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Senator Ken Yager, a barbecue in the museum’s garden, and more. Silent auction items will also be offered.

During the Gala, artist Mary Knight, an instructor at the Museum, will paint a “Starry Night” scene to be auctioned that evening. Artist Gale Hinton will create a “Starry Night” mural at the entrance to the Gala.

Take Out Thyme Catering, a family-owned business for nearly 20 years, will prepare and serve dinner at the Gala.

The Gala is the annual fundraiser for the Children’s Museum, supporting the museum’s mission of educating children of all ages through play and discovery. The Children’s Museum offers summer camps, classes throughout the year, after-school programs, and experiences in history, the arts, science, and cultures, serving children and families throughout the East Tennessee region.

Tickets are $125 per person, or $800 for a table of eight. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, call Beth Shea at (865) 482-1074. Tickets may be purchased on the Museum website at bit.ly/cmorgala2017.