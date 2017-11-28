Chesney pleads in fatal crash

A Rocky Top man indicted on charges connected to the death of his girlfriend in a traffic accident in October of 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of vehicular homicide.

28-year-old Michael Chesney was charghed in connection to the October 15th, 2016 crash on Jacksboro Pike that left 21-year-old Kristian Leach dead after he reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

Authorities said that Chesney was driving a Pontiac Firebird when it left the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. He denied to police at the time that he was under the influence, but did tell officers that he had been up the previous night “partying and drinking.” Lafollette Police reported that he failed all of the field sobriety tests they administered to him immediately following the single-vehicle crash.

Chesney, who has two previous felony convictions on his record, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and had his driver’s license revoked for eight years.