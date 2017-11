Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has announced that the department will hold a free church safety and security seminar to help pastors, deacons and church members of all denominations on how to better prepare their church and how to react to, or prevent, a violent situation.

This church safety and security seminar will be on Saturday December 2nd starting at 9am until 12 noon at the LaFollette Church of God.

For more information please call the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.