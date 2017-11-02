Home / Community Bulletin Board / Cash Express accepting donations for holidays

Cash Express accepting donations for holidays

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 7 Views

‘Tis the season for the 13th annual Coat and Toy Drive for the Children, sponsored by Cash Express.

Cash Express is partnering with a local food bank and a family resource center to collect toys, coats, (washable) shoes, clothing and nono-perishable food items to be distributed to the less fortunate during the holiday season.

They ask that all donations be made by December 15th in order to have them delivered in time for Christmas.

If you cannot donate items, monetary donations will also be accepted, and you can purchase a $1 Christmas stocking that will be hung in the store. The money collected will be used at the end of the drive to purchase any items organizers still need.

Cash Express is located at 502 Clinch Avenue in Clinton (865-457-3625) and at 1202 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton (865-457-1242).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Blaze basketball schedule released

The Clinton Blaze basketball teams–boys and girls, representing all three city schools–have announced the schedule …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved