Cash Express accepting donations for holidays

‘Tis the season for the 13th annual Coat and Toy Drive for the Children, sponsored by Cash Express.

Cash Express is partnering with a local food bank and a family resource center to collect toys, coats, (washable) shoes, clothing and nono-perishable food items to be distributed to the less fortunate during the holiday season.

They ask that all donations be made by December 15th in order to have them delivered in time for Christmas.

If you cannot donate items, monetary donations will also be accepted, and you can purchase a $1 Christmas stocking that will be hung in the store. The money collected will be used at the end of the drive to purchase any items organizers still need.

Cash Express is located at 502 Clinch Avenue in Clinton (865-457-3625) and at 1202 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton (865-457-1242).